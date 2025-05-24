Songwright

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree (Live)
40 FINGERS - The Last Of The Mohicans (Official Video)
Reason: Why the Guitar Scale Debate Cannot Be Resolved
Although I favor certain scale patterns, there is no accounting for taste.
  
Mason Williams - "Classical Gas" - 1988 - Smothers Brothers Reunion Show
April 2025

March 2025

February 2025

Nothing You Can't Do
One Headlight - The Wallflowers cover (Elle & Toni)
One Note Changes: Expanding Harmonic and Melodic Possibilities
Understanding the Role of Small Changes in Harmony, Modality, and Perception
  
How to Eyeball a 12-Hour Clock Face
A Simple Freehand Method for Evenly Spacing Clock Numbers for use in music visualisation for a chromatic circle.
  
Music Theory: What's That All About?
I play devils advocate on music theory, while admitting I have learned some little bit, and written about it at the basic level. I approach this an…
  
