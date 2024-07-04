Note: I find these to be two stellar performances, by superb musicians, of music that I still think highly of from my youth .

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" (1967)

Background and Historical Context:

Release and Influence: "White Rabbit" was released in 1967 on Jefferson Airplane's album Surrealistic Pillow. The song became a defining track of the psychedelic rock era and an anthem of the 1960s counterculture movement. Written by Grace Slick, who had recently joined Jefferson Airplane from The Great Society, the song stood out for its innovative approach and bold lyrics. (Pitchfork: http://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/jefferson-airplane-surrealistic-pillow/)

Inspiration: Slick drew inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, using these works' themes and characters to craft a narrative that explored the psychedelic experience. The song’s structure and rhythm were influenced by Maurice Ravel's "Bolero" and Miles Davis' Sketches of Spain. (Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/grace-slick-talks-alice-in-wonderland-psychedelics-and-white-rabbit-201813/)

Musical Characteristics:

Instrumentation: The song features electric guitars, bass, and drums, with a prominent use of reverb and feedback to create a surreal, immersive soundscape. Its bolero rhythm builds tension and excitement, culminating in a powerful crescendo. (AllMusic: http://www.allmusic.com/song/white-rabbit-mt0007043455)

Vocal Style: Grace Slick’s commanding and intense vocal delivery is a hallmark of the track. Her voice drives the song’s narrative and amplifies its dramatic impact, making it one of the most memorable elements of the piece. (NPR: http://www.npr.org/2000/12/19/1114975/white-rabbit)

Themes and Lyrics:

Psychedelic and Countercultural Themes: The lyrics use Alice in Wonderland characters and motifs to comment on the mind-expanding experiences associated with psychedelic drugs. Phrases like "Feed your head" emphasize the exploration of altered states of consciousness and challenge societal norms. (Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/grace-slick-talks-alice-in-wonderland-psychedelics-and-white-rabbit-201813/)

Cultural Impact: "White Rabbit" became a symbol of the 1960s counterculture, representing a break from conventional thinking and an embrace of new, liberated perspectives. (AllMusic: http://www.allmusic.com/song/white-rabbit-mt0007043455)

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway's Cover of "White Rabbit"

Background and Interpretation:

Release Context: Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway released their cover of "White Rabbit" in 2022, available exclusively on Amazon Music. Tuttle, a prominent figure in the bluegrass and Americana scenes, brings her unique style to the classic track. (Nonesuch Records: http://www.nonesuch.com/journal/molly-tuttle-releases-amazon-original-cover-jefferson-airplane-white-rabbit-2022-09-16)

Personal Connection: Tuttle has a personal connection to the song, as she grew up reading Alice in Wonderland and shares a geographical connection with Grace Slick, both hailing from Palo Alto, CA. This background adds a layer of personal nostalgia and relevance to her interpretation. (Nonesuch Records: http://www.nonesuch.com/journal/molly-tuttle-releases-amazon-original-cover-jefferson-airplane-white-rabbit-2022-09-16)

Musical Characteristics:

Instrumentation: The cover uses traditional bluegrass instruments, such as the banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and upright bass, providing a distinct acoustic flavor while maintaining the song’s intense build-up. (No Treble: http://www.notreble.com/buzz/2022/09/18/molly-tuttle-and-golden-highway-release-white-rabbit-cover/)

Arrangement: The song retains its dramatic crescendo, but the bluegrass arrangement adds rhythmic complexity and a fresh, rootsy texture. The collaborative effort of the band members in arranging the cover showcases their strong musical synergy. (Cover Me: http://www.covermesongs.com/2022/09/molly-tuttle-and-golden-highway-cover-jefferson-airplanes-white-rabbit.html)

Vocal Style: Tuttle’s vocal delivery is nuanced and emotive, offering a new dimension to the song’s narrative while respecting the power of Slick’s original performance. (Nonesuch Records: http://www.nonesuch.com/journal/molly-tuttle-releases-amazon-original-cover-jefferson-airplane-white-rabbit-2022-09-16)

Themes and Lyrics:

Maintaining the Core Themes: The cover preserves the core themes of curiosity and consciousness expansion, while the bluegrass arrangement offers a different emotional resonance, potentially providing a more reflective or introspective take on the song’s themes. (Cover Me: http://www.covermesongs.com/2022/09/molly-tuttle-and-golden-highway-cover-jefferson-airplanes-white-rabbit.html)

New Interpretative Layer: Tuttle’s connection to the song and her background infuse the cover with a sense of personal and musical exploration, bridging the gap between the 1960s psychedelic era and contemporary Americana and bluegrass. (No Treble: http://www.notreble.com/buzz/2022/09/18/molly-tuttle-and-golden-highway-release-white-rabbit-cover/)

Conclusion

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" remains a psychedelic rock classic emblematic of the 1960s counterculture, characterized by its hypnotic rhythm, intense crescendo, and powerful vocals. Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway's cover reimagines the song within the bluegrass genre, using acoustic instruments and a collaborative arrangement to bring a fresh, contemporary perspective while maintaining the song’s core themes and dramatic intensity.

