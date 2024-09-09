Ozymandias By Percy Bysshe Shelley I met a traveller from an antique land, Who said—“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand, Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown, And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command, Tell that its sculptor well those passions read Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things, The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed; And on the pedestal, these words appear: My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! Nothing beside remains. Round the decay Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

Prompt for Song Creation: "Take the public domain poem Ozymandias and turn it into a song with the following structure: Intro: Instrumental introduction to set the emotional tone of the song. Verse 1: Introduce the narrative and key themes, keeping the rhyme scheme ABAB. The verse should contain 8 lines, adhering closely to the original text's meaning. Chorus: Summarize or clarify aspects of the narrative, without advancing the story. The chorus should also follow the ABAB rhyme scheme and contain 8 lines. The emotional tone should be reflective or melancholic, depending on the source material. Verse 2: Continue the narrative with the same ABAB rhyme structure and focus on progressing the story while keeping the verse 8 lines long. Bridge: Use this section to express a specific emotional turning point or reflection in the story. In this case, reflect on any character’s regrets, realizations, or key emotions that don’t directly advance the narrative but provide depth. Follow the same 8-line ABAB structure. Verse 3: Conclude the narrative, summarizing the final actions or the resolution of the poem/story, also in 8 lines with an ABAB rhyme scheme. Final Chorus: Repeat the chorus from earlier in the song, adhering to the same length, structure, and tone. Coda/Outro: Provide a lyrical wrap-up that reflects the aftermath of the story. The outro should be similar in emotional tone to the intro, maintaining the reflective or melancholic feel, with a final sense of resolution. The time signature should be in quarter time (4/4), with the emotional tone set to the impermanence of man's works and the hubris and pretensions of the powerful. Use a male vocalist for the performance. Genre options can include country, blues with a focus on storytelling and emotion. Make it melodic. Keep the song structure conventional, with 8 lines per section and an ABAB rhyme scheme throughout. Make sure you respect my request for ABAB rhyme, but do not make that information part of the lyrics."

Title: Ozymandias

Intro:

(Instrumental, slow, melancholic guitar with light percussion builds up the emotional tone)

Verse 1:

I met a traveler from a distant land,

Who spoke of ruins lost beneath the sky,

Two stone legs stand upon the desert sand,

Beside them, shattered, a visage lies.

A sneer of cold command upon his face,

The sculptor’s hand knew well what pride he showed,

Though lifeless now, it held a mighty grace,

A warning of the path that power sowed.

Chorus:

Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair,

For all that’s left are echoes in the dust.

What once was great now fades into the air,

The weight of time has stolen all their trust.

The kingdoms fall, the empires fade away,

No monument can stand against the tide.

The sands will claim the greatest in decay,

And only time remains to mock their pride.

Verse 2:

Around the ruin, nothing else remains,

The lonely desert stretches far and wide,

The traveler sighed as he explained,

How once this land was full of royal pride.

Yet now, no voice speaks of their mighty reign,

No subjects left to glorify their name,

For power fades and crumbles just the same,

As time erases even kings with fame.

Bridge:

The mighty thought they'd last, they'd rule for years,

But in their hearts, did fear or doubt arise?

Perhaps regret now lingers through the tears,

For all their might, they couldn’t see the skies.

They built their thrones, but never saw the end,

The sands of time now hold their broken crown.

The dreams of man are fragile, they suspend,

In silence, as the kingdoms all fall down.

Verse 3:

So here we stand, where once great power stood,

Their statues fall, their legacies undone.

The lesson’s clear, and yet misunderstood,

That nothing lasts beneath the setting sun.

The winds will blow, the sands will drift away,

And all the works of man will come to dust.

But in their fall, perhaps they’d wish to say,

True greatness never needed fame or trust.

Chorus (Repeat):

Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair,

For all that’s left are echoes in the dust.

What once was great now fades into the air,

The weight of time has stolen all their trust.

The kingdoms fall, the empires fade away,

No monument can stand against the tide.

The sands will claim the greatest in decay,

And only time remains to mock their pride.

Outro:

(Instrumental fade with soft guitar and harmonica)

Time whispers through the ruins in the sand,

A final echo of what power planned.