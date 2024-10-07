Preface

I wrote a song a few years back, “She’s a Fine Looking Woman.” I made an electronic backing track using Jjazzlab and sang the tune. Last year, my daughter recruited a singer on Fiver to perform and record it, as a present to me. My singing would make a deaf person cringe but I was able to hear it performed by another with a better voice.

I subsequently made versions using UDIO AI, which will accept lyrics and create a song from them. I made several versions. You can choose from various generations of the output. Two of the better ones are to be found below.

I later found a voice changing program name LALAL AI and experimented with it. I used it to change two UDIO versions into Elvis Presley-like voices. The results were interesting.

So, with this Lalal software, there is little control over the results.

The lyrics are to my taste (I wrote them after all). Some may not like the lyrics nor the genre, which is country-ish.

I turned to ChatGPT 4.0 and fed it the lyrics and asked for a backstory. It gave me a pretty accurate take. They are low ambiguity lyrics. I had to make very few tweaks. I then asked for a story based on the backstory. I gave me one, and then another. I did not think much of them, but there are lots in high school who would not do as well. I then has a brainstorm and fed in Robert Frost’s poem, “The Death of the Hired Man” as an example to emulate. Then I asked for another story. I got a very interesting result, which I have reproduced below.

The point of all of this is to show various approaches to creating songs with backing tracks and voice customizaion, all using artificial intelligence. This is horrifying to some, a threat, and an opportunity to others. You decide.

Version 1 - Fiver Singer from California, Original Melody and Harmony

This does capture my original conception quite well, but I think the voice is wrong.

Version 2 - John Prine-like Version from UDIO

I quite like this version. However, UDIO invents its own accompaniment, and there is no way to specify key, melody or harmony.

I have used a program, Synthesizer V Studio Basic, where you can just get vocals sung with your own melody, but it is hard enough to use that I gave up on it. It uses a variant of a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). In the past, I used a voice called Solaria, because it was free. I like free stuff.

Version 3 - Johnny Cash-like Version from UDIO

I quite like this version as well.

Version 4 - Elvis Presley-like Voice from Lalal, Based on Johnny Cash-like Version

This one worked out, and the backing came out OK, without too much distortion. The voice is quite good in my opinion. Lalal AI will change the key out of necessity for a new voice and you have no control over that.

Version 5 - Elvis Presley-like Voice from Lalal, Based on John Prine-like Version

The backing was distorted by Lalal AI, the voice is good. I could have just altered the voice. However, the Lalal process changes the key, so the existing backing would not be in the new key, and I would at the least, have trouble harmonizing them.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published {title: She's a Fine Looking Woman} Revision: 2023-09-07 This is country/folky tune, using the vernacular from Ontario; a country accent, based on the way an uncle spoke with lot's of dropping the Gs, contractions, words seldom used by the well-educated. Key of G, tempo 140 BPM, quadruple time. {chord: G} {chord: A7} {chord: Bm} {chord: C} {chord: D7} {chord: Em} {chord: F7} Intro: | [G] / / / /| / / / /|[Em] / / / /| / / / /|[Bm] / / / /| / / / /| [D7]/ / / /| / / / /| Verse 1: || Drove my | [G] truck down to the | Legion, to | [Em] meet my | buds. Well the | [Bm] whole crew was | there, they was | [D7] throwin' back | suds. I | [C] winked at | Mary- Jean, at the | [F7] back, tending | bar. | [D7] Told me, she'd | married Jack,  'cause he | [G] play'd a steel gui-| tar Verse 2: We | [G] were a hot 'nuff | item, for a| [Em] couple of | years. | [Bm] I went to | college and we | [D7] both shed some | tears. She | [C] went and | married Jack, said she'd | [F7] waited long e- | nough. In the| [D7] end, she | walked a- way; she | [G] said life sure is | tough. Pre-chorus 1: | [G] Just why she | left him; well thats | [C] gotta be a | mystery. She | [A7] ain't one | to re- veal, her | [D7] emotional | hist'ry. Chorus: She's a | [G] fine lookin' | woman; Ill | [A7] give you | thet, but I | [D7] ain't goin | roamin', like no | [G] ol' alley | cat. With a | [C] wife on thet | fairm and two | [G] kids still not | grown, I | [D7] guess if I | mess up, Ill be | [G] sleepin' a- | lone. Verse 3: Run | [G] into Mary- | Jean at thet | [Em] Walmart | store. | [Bm] We started | talkin', as we | [D7] headed out the | door. We | [C] talked about the | old times; over | [F7] coffee, 'sides the | bay. I | [D7] niver felt so | tempted 'til we | [G] met the other | day. Pre-chorus 2: Temp| [G] tations gonna | be there, you dont | [C] have to give | in; | [A7] if you suc- | cumb, well some | [D7] folks call that a | sin. Chorus: She's a | [G] fine lookin' | woman; Ill | [A7] give you | thet, but I | [D7] ain't goin | roamin', like no | [G] ol' alley | cat. With a | [C] wife on thet | fairm and two | [G] kids still not | grown, I | [D7] guess if I | mess up, Ill be | [G] sleepin' a- | lone. Coda: Well the | [G] good Lord gives you | power, You | [Em] just gotta | choose; and | [Bm] if you give | in  well you | [D7] sure as hell will | lose. Tag: But I | [G] still - | gotta | [C] tell ya | She is a | [D7] fine | lookin' - | [G] woman. | [D7][G] ||

The song "She’s a Fine Looking Woman" is about a man reflecting on his past with Mary-Jean and the choices they've made over the years. The story begins with the man driving his truck down to the Legion to meet up with his friends, a place where they gather regularly. The familiar setting is laid-back—his friends are throwing back beers, and he’s feeling comfortable in their company. Across the room, he spots Mary-Jean, a woman he had a significant relationship with in the past. She’s tending bar at the Legion, and this brings back a flood of memories for him. He winks at her, maybe out of nostalgia or familiarity, but their interaction reveals something unexpected: she’s married Jack, a man who plays the steel guitar.

This revelation sets the stage for the man’s deeper reflections. In the past, the man and Mary-Jean were a hot couple, together for a few years, and they had a lot going for them. But things changed when the man went off to college. Their lives naturally drifted apart, and despite the connection they had, Mary-Jean couldn’t wait any longer for him to return. She eventually married Jack. The man reflects on this with some sadness, noting that their parting was filled with tears, but they moved on with their lives. At this point, the man assumes Mary-Jean is still with Jack.

However, as the story progresses, it becomes clear that Mary-Jean’s life with Jack wasn’t what she had hoped for. She later left him, and this becomes a topic of significant discussion. The man doesn’t understand why she left Jack, and the song emphasizes that her reasons remain a mystery. Mary-Jean is not one to reveal much about her personal history or emotions, leaving the man—and perhaps others—wondering what went wrong in her marriage to Jack. The fact that she keeps her emotions private adds complexity to her character. She’s attractive, independent, and self-sufficient, but her emotional world is closed off, making her motivations difficult for others to understand. This part of the story adds depth to the song, showing that Mary-Jean's life hasn’t been as straightforward as the man once imagined.

As time moves on, the man runs into Mary-Jean at a Walmart. It’s an unexpected encounter, and the two begin talking. This time, their conversation isn’t just about their shared past but also about their present lives. They talk as they walk out of the store, and eventually, they sit down for coffee by the bay. It’s during this conversation that the man starts to feel a deep temptation. Mary-Jean’s presence stirs something inside him, and he feels drawn to her once again, even though years have passed, and they’ve both lived different lives. At this point, the temptation becomes palpable—he’s tempted to rekindle something with her, but there’s a catch: the man is now married and has a family. He has a wife back on the farm and two young children. His life is stable and settled, but seeing Mary-Jean again brings back emotions he thought were long gone.

Despite his temptation, the man recognizes that giving in would have severe consequences. The pre-chorus reflects his internal struggle—he acknowledges that temptations will always be there, but that doesn’t mean you have to act on them. He knows that some people would view giving in to temptation as a sin, adding a moral dimension to his conflict. The tension between desire and responsibility is a key theme here.

The chorus drives home his resolution. The man admits that Mary-Jean is still a "fine looking woman," and he acknowledges the pull she has on him. But at the same time, he resolves not to go "roamin’ like no ol’ alley cat." This phrase captures his decision to stay true to his wife and family. He has a life back on the farm, with a wife and children who depend on him. The thought of losing everything he’s built scares him, and he knows that if he messes up, he’ll be sleeping alone.

The story takes a reflective turn in the second half as the man continues to grapple with the idea of temptation. In another pre-chorus, he contemplates the fact that people are always tempted by things in life, but it’s up to each person to decide whether or not to act on those temptations. Some would call giving in a sin, and the man seems to agree, at least in part. He realizes that his faith and moral compass are guiding him, reminding him that giving in to temptation would not only hurt his family but would also be a betrayal of his values.

The coda adds a spiritual layer to the song. The man acknowledges that the "good Lord gives you power," implying that people have the power to choose their actions, even in the face of temptation. He knows that in moments of temptation, he has the choice to make the right decision. If he gives in, he’s certain that he’ll lose everything—his wife, his family, and the stability of his life. This spiritual reflection underscores the importance of personal responsibility in the man’s decision-making process.

In the end, the man can’t help but admit, one last time, that Mary-Jean is still a "fine looking woman." But despite this admission, he’s clear about his decision: he won’t stray from his family. His commitment to his wife and children is stronger than the temptation he feels, and he resolves to stay faithful to them.

In summary, the backstory is about a man wrestling with the tension between his past with Mary-Jean, the temptations of the present, and his commitment to his current life. The discussion about why Mary-Jean left Jack is central to the narrative, as it highlights the emotional complexity of her character and the lingering mystery surrounding her choices. Despite the temptation to reconnect with Mary-Jean, the man ultimately chooses to stay true to his family, recognizing that giving in to temptation would mean losing everything he holds dear.

She’s a Fine Looking Woman: A Short Story

The last of the sun was sinking behind the hills, casting long shadows across the fields. He stood on the porch, leaning against the railing, his hands rough from a day’s work, the air cool with the onset of evening. He could hear the distant sounds of the farm—the soft rustle of the wind moving through the corn, the distant call of an owl, and inside, the quiet murmur of his wife getting the kids ready for bed. This was his life, the one he had built, but today it felt heavier somehow.

His wife stepped onto the porch behind him. She didn’t say anything at first, just stood beside him, watching the same twilight, waiting. She always knew when something was on his mind.

“You saw her again, didn’t you?” Her voice was soft, but not surprised. She knew, just like she always knew.

He kept his eyes on the horizon. “Yeah. At Walmart. Of all places.”

“And?”

He sighed, letting the weight of the day hang between them. “She left Jack.”

This time, she reacted—a small, sharp intake of breath. “Left him?” She didn’t look at him, but he could feel her stiffen, her shoulders tense.

“Yeah,” he said. “She didn’t go into much detail. You know how she is. Doesn’t say much about her own life.”

His wife let out a breath, her arms crossed over her chest as she stared straight ahead. “No. She’s always been like that. But you know why she told you.”

He nodded, the realization of it settling uncomfortably in his chest. “Yeah, I do.”

The quiet stretched out between them, thick and heavy. He could feel the weight of it—the years, the memories, the choices made and unmade. Finally, his wife turned and sat down on the porch steps. He hesitated a moment before joining her, sitting side by side as the shadows deepened around them.

“She’s a fine-looking woman,” he said after a while, almost to himself, as if acknowledging something out loud would make it less of a burden.

His wife didn’t flinch. She never did. “Always has been,” she said, her voice steady. “And you’ve always been a good man. But good men get tempted too.”

He leaned forward, elbows resting on his knees, his head hanging low. “It wasn’t just that. Seeing her again... it brought back everything. The old times, the memories. Things I haven’t thought about in years.”

His wife was silent, letting him speak. That was her way. She knew how to listen, how to wait for the truth to come out.

“I sat down with her,” he admitted. “Had coffee. Just like we used to, by the bay.”

“You shouldn’t have,” she said, not harshly, just stating a fact.

“I know.”

She was quiet for a moment, then shifted, leaning back on her hands as she looked up at the first stars coming out in the darkening sky. “She left him,” she repeated, as if trying to make sense of it. “What did she say about Jack?”

He shook his head. “Not much. She didn’t explain. Just that it was over.”

His wife nodded, as though that was all the explanation she needed. “She never explains anything,” she murmured. “But you know what this is about.”

“I do.” He swallowed, feeling the knot of guilt in his throat. “But it’s not what it used to be.”

“Isn’t it?” She turned to look at him then, her gaze sharp and clear. “You sat down with her.”

He couldn’t argue with that. “I know,” he said, quieter now. “I shouldn’t have.”

For a long time, neither of them spoke. The sounds of the farm carried over the fields, the creak of the old windmill, the distant shuffle of the cows moving in their pens. This was the life they had built together—steady, hard-earned, and real. But for a moment, seeing Mary-Jean again had shaken something loose in him, a part of his past he thought was buried.

“You’re not going back, are you?” she asked finally, the question hanging heavy in the air.

He shook his head, firm this time. “No. I’ve got too much to lose.”

She nodded, her face calm, but there was something else there, something deeper. “You remember why she left, don’t you?”

“She said I didn’t come back,” he answered, the words catching in his throat.

His wife looked out across the fields, her voice distant now. “That’s part of it. But it wasn’t the whole reason. She didn’t wait long enough for you because she wasn’t made to wait. She’s been leaving for a long time.”

Her words cut through him, deeper than he expected. He hadn’t thought of it that way, but she was right. Mary-Jean left him, then she left Jack. She wasn’t one to stay.

“What now?” he asked, almost to himself.

His wife stood, brushing off her hands, her face calm in the fading light. “Now you come inside. The kids are waiting for you.”

He stayed seated for a moment, staring at the ground, the weight of his past and his choices settling around him. Then he rose to his feet and followed her to the door.

At the threshold, she paused and looked back at him, her expression soft but firm. “You know it’s not about what you had with her,” she said. “It’s about what you have now.”

He nodded, feeling the truth of it sink in. “I know.”

Inside, the warmth of the house embraced him—the sound of his children laughing upstairs, the faint scent of dinner still lingering in the air. This was his life, the one he had chosen. The one that mattered.

He glanced back at the dark fields, remembering the past for what it was. Mary-Jean was part of that past, but she wasn’t his future. His future was here, in this house, with his wife and children.

She might still be a fine-looking woman, but she wasn’t the one he was going to grow old with. That much he knew for sure.