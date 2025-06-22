Without a little theoretical background, and some experience making up your own music, this essay is bound to be totally unclear. There is an appendix to give a little refresher in terminology. If you find the appendix totally opaque, then the article is going to be a non-starter. See Appendix A - Some Notes on Music Terminology.

Author’s Preface

I saw a video the other day where a fellow was talking about music composition, and he was saying, don't worry about harmony, which is chord progressions, but worry about vocal lines, which would be things such as the melody line, the bass line, and interior lines, where each one has its own life, but it must interact with its colleagues. Well all of that interaction gives us chords, and chords progress from one chord to the next. That's called horizontal harmony. Notes and voices interact in a vertical fashion to give us chords. So, those are the two dimensions of harmony, traditionally talked about, horizontal and vertical.

The study of formal harmony, let alone counterpoint from previous centuries, is a difficult study of musical patterns, what has been done, what's thought that might work,and should be treated as descriptive, not proscriptive, and perhaps as suggestive within one idiom. Maybe it is not that applicable to much of modern music. Jazz, particularly, has gone off in a different direction, and it doesn't apply to a lot of world music; it's still useful.

Harmony is a difficult study. There are entire courses on it, many books. I own many books on it. I've assimilated a little bit of those books, but not too much. But the basics of formal harmony are difficult enough. There's a lot to learn. You have to learn about the idea of consonance, and dissonance, and tension, and resolution. You've got to learn about intervals, voices, chord progressions, melodic skips, rhythm, phrases, and how all of that interacts, how these various musical patterns, sonic patterns interact, and try to apply both intuition and rules to come up with results that are pleasing. There is so much that has to be learned. So to try to do things according to formal harmony requires an intense period of study. And trying to do things through intuition requires a lot of listening, and perhaps some native gifts, and ear training.

I'm not sure where this fellow's video takes us, since he gave us no method. He just said, pay attention to the voice leading, and come to my course. I guess that is fair enough. He is going to try an experimental approach to teaching.

The Video

Although nothing in the video is wrong, or even unclear to those with basic harmony knowledge, there is a gap in explaining 'how to do it.' This is more a lead-in to a course, where it is to be hoped that the ‘how to do it’ is given some substance.

Introduction

Before harmony is discussed, voice leading must be understood. Voice leading is not a vague suggestion to "make things sound interesting" but a historically grounded and technically detailed practice. It refers to the way individual melodic lines—called voices—move from one note to the next, both independently and in relation to one another. These voices may include the outer voices (melody and bass) and inner voices (often filling out chords). The movement of these parts—stepwise, by leap, by repetition—creates the overall musical fabric.

Voice leading governs how notes connect over time. But when these lines are stacked vertically, even momentarily, they create chords. That vertical stacking gives rise to what is traditionally called harmony. Thus, despite possible claims that voice leading avoids harmonic thinking, the reality is that voice leading generates harmony, whether intentionally or not. This essay will explain what voice leading is, show how it inevitably produces harmonic progressions, and examine the role of formal theory and intuitive composition in handling these patterns.

Discussion

1. What Voice Leading Is

Voice leading refers to the movement of individual musical lines, or voices, across time. These voices originate from vocal part writing—soprano, alto, tenor, and bass—but apply just as readily to instrumental music. Each voice is treated as a melody in its own right. The principles of voice leading concern how these lines move:

By step (adjacent notes in a scale),

By skip (larger intervals, such as thirds or fourths),

By repetition (holding or repeating a note).

Good voice leading minimizes unnecessary leaps, avoids awkward parallel intervals (e.g., parallel fifths), and creates independence between voices while ensuring that all lines fit together coherently.

In a basic example:

The soprano might move from G to A.

The alto from E to F.

The tenor from C to D.

The bass from G to G.

Taken together, these movements generate the vertical sonority of a G major chord moving to an A minor chord—even if no one wrote "G major" or "A minor" in the score. The harmony arises from the interaction of lines.

2. Vertical Harmony Emerges from Horizontal Lines

Every moment in music has a vertical dimension—notes sounding simultaneously—and a horizontal dimension—how those notes evolve over time. Voice leading is the horizontal thread, but when these threads are woven together, they form harmonic fabric. The vertical chords that result are not added on top; they are already there.

When a melody moves from C to E to G, and the bass moves from C to G to A, and inner voices shift from E to D to F, the result may be heard as a C major chord, then a G7, then a D minor. These harmonic labels are post hoc descriptions of the vertical outcomes of voice movement.

This is the core contradiction in the advice to "focus on voice leading, not harmony": the voice leading is the source of harmony.

3. The Illusion of Escaping Chords

Some modern pedagogues and composers suggest avoiding chord-based thinking to foster more organic or melodic results. But this often overlooks the fact that chords are not always deliberate stacks. They are the perceptual outcomes of line interaction. The listener’s ear hears chordal structures whether the composer intended them or not.

Even in styles that claim to move beyond harmony—such as free jazz, some forms of minimalism, or modal improvisation—audible harmonic effects still arise. Repeated patterns, sustained tones, or implied bass motion all conjure vertical results.

To suggest that one should ignore harmony in favor of voice leading misses the nature of harmonic perception: the brain synthesizes simultaneities out of overlapping lines.

4. The Role of Formal Harmony and Counterpoint

Harmony, as codified in treatises from the common practice era, describes how voice leading tends to resolve. Counterpoint, the earlier tradition, focuses explicitly on how lines move in relation to one another, often without chordal labels. Both traditions overlap significantly. In fact, counterpoint is the discipline of voice leading, and harmony is what results.

Studying formal harmony reveals patterns of resolution—leading tones rising, sevenths falling, dissonances resolving. These are not commandments but observed regularities. They help explain why certain voice movements feel satisfying and others feel jarring. Knowing these patterns equips composers to manipulate expectation and control musical tension.

5. Learning by Ear vs. Learning by Rule

Some composers and musicians internalize voice leading through exposure rather than explicit study. A skilled jazz pianist may not consciously name all intervals between voices but can feel when something “leads well.” This kind of intuition results from deep listening and repetition. Ear training and imitation are valid forms of acquiring voice leading skill, even without theoretical vocabulary.

Still, the process remains the same: the ear is learning how voices move, how they resolve, how they fit together. Intuition and theory converge on the same principles, albeit through different entry points.

6. Where the Advice Fails: Absence of Method

The original video offered a dictum—prioritize voice leading—but no path to get there. Without concrete instruction, such as how to construct lines, how to handle dissonance, how to avoid parallel octaves, or how to create independence between parts, the directive becomes empty.

Telling a composer to write multiple independent lines without understanding their vertical consequence is equivalent to telling a builder to focus on walls without caring about structural integrity. Voice leading is not an escape from harmony; it is its cause.

Summary

Voice leading is the practice of guiding each melodic line independently across time, shaping both the horizontal and vertical aspects of music. Though often presented as an alternative to chordal thinking, it is in fact the very source of harmony. Chords are not imposed structures but the emergent products of interacting lines. To study voice leading is to study harmony—whether by formal analysis or intuitive ear. While traditional harmonic study is challenging and idiom-bound, it remains a useful lens. And while intuition offers alternative paths, it does not circumvent the sonic realities that harmony describes. Any advice to focus solely on voice leading without method risks confusion, because voice leading and harmony are not opposed but intrinsically linked.

Appendix A - Some Notes on Music Terminology

1. notes

Definition: The fundamental units of musical sound; discrete pitches or tones with specific durations.

Explanation: All Western music is built from a finite set of pitches organized into scales. Notes are named (e.g., A, B, C♯) and have rhythmic values (e.g., quarter note, eighth note).

Teaching Note: Introduce visually and aurally. Use piano keys or staff notation. Reinforce with clapping rhythms and identifying pitch direction (up/down).

2. ear

Definition: The perceptual organ and cognitive faculty responsible for hearing.

Explanation: Musical understanding begins with the capacity to detect and differentiate pitch, rhythm, timbre, and dynamics.

Teaching Note: Train the musical ear through active listening, pitch matching, and sound discrimination exercises.

3. listening

Definition: The active process of attending to and mentally processing sound.

Explanation: Listening is not passive; it involves identifying musical elements and patterns in real time.

Teaching Note: Use guided listening tasks: ask learners to identify repetitions, changes in pitch, rhythm, or instrumentation.

4. line

Definition: A single, coherent sequence of notes forming a musical thought.

Explanation: Also referred to as a musical line or melodic strand. Each line is independent but may contribute to a larger texture.

Teaching Note: Start with simple folk melodies. Trace note-by-note movement on the staff or keyboard.

5. lines

Definition: Two or more independent or harmonically coordinated sequences of notes.

Explanation: The plural emphasizes polyphony—music with multiple, simultaneous melodic strands.

Teaching Note: Demonstrate with duet playing or vocal rounds to show how lines interact without clashing.

6. melody

Definition: A prominent line that often carries the main musical idea.

Explanation: The melody is typically the most memorable part of a piece and is often what listeners "hum."

Teaching Note: Identify the melody in familiar songs. Compare melody with accompaniment to show its role.

7. vocal

Definition: Pertaining to the human voice and its characteristics.

Explanation: Melodic lines are often shaped with the voice in mind—even in instrumental music—because of breath, phrasing, and natural expressiveness.

Teaching Note: Use singing exercises to connect physical sensation with pitch and phrasing.

8. voice

Definition: A single melodic strand in a multi-part composition.

Explanation: Originally referred to actual vocal parts (soprano, alto, tenor, bass), but used for any distinct musical line.

Teaching Note: Assign each student a voice in a four-part texture to highlight independence and coordination.

9. voices

Definition: Multiple independent lines sounding together in harmony or counterpoint.

Explanation: Voices must balance individuality and coherence. Interaction among voices produces chords and textures.

Teaching Note: Analyze simple choral or string quartet excerpts to hear and visualize voice interaction.

10. bass

Definition: The lowest voice in a musical texture.

Explanation: The bass provides harmonic grounding and often determines chord identity.

Teaching Note: Demonstrate the bass line’s impact by playing familiar progressions with and without it.

11. interior

Definition: The inner voices between the bass and the melody.

Explanation: Interior voices add richness, fill harmonies, and often carry subtle counter-melodies or harmonic glue.

Teaching Note: Show how removing inner voices affects the fullness of the sound.

12. intervals

Definition: The pitch distance between two notes.

Explanation: Measured in steps (e.g., major third, perfect fifth), intervals define melodic and harmonic relationships.

Teaching Note: Practice singing and identifying intervals both melodically (in time) and harmonically (simultaneously).

13. skips

Definition: Melodic movements involving intervals larger than a second.

Explanation: Skips break stepwise motion and create leaps that can alter contour and emotional character.

Teaching Note: Identify skips in melodies and contrast them with stepwise motion.

14. jumps

Definition: Especially large or unexpected skips in a melodic line.

Explanation: Jumps often contribute to dramatic effect or structural punctuation.

Teaching Note: Use visual aids (staff notation) to highlight jumps and practice leaping intervals.

15. patterns

Definition: Recurring configurations of notes or rhythms.

Explanation: Patterns provide coherence and form. They can be melodic, rhythmic, or harmonic.

Teaching Note: Encourage students to spot patterns by ear and replicate them on instruments.

16. phrases

Definition: Units of musical meaning, often compared to sentences in language.

Explanation: Phrases are shaped by melody, rhythm, and harmonic arrival points.

Teaching Note: Use breath marks or natural pauses to help students feel phrase endings.

17. rhythm

Definition: The arrangement of durations and timing in music.

Explanation: Rhythm is independent of pitch and organizes music in time.

Teaching Note: Use clapping and movement to internalize basic meters and subdivisions.

18. harmony

Definition: The simultaneous sounding of different pitches that creates a vertical dimension in music.

Explanation: Harmony provides context and emotional color to melody.

Teaching Note: Build triads and chords from scale degrees to illustrate vertical stacking.

19. chord

Definition: A specific harmonic unit of three or more notes played simultaneously.

Explanation: Chords often follow functional relationships (tonic, dominant, etc.).

Teaching Note: Demonstrate major, minor, and seventh chords on a keyboard or fretboard.

20. chords

Definition: The plural indicates harmonic progressions and structures built from multiple chords.

Explanation: Sequences of chords shape the harmonic narrative of a piece.

Teaching Note: Use I-IV-V-I progressions to show functional movement.

21. progressions

Definition: The succession of chords over time.

Explanation: Progressions guide musical direction and express tension and release.

Teaching Note: Analyze common progressions in pop and classical music for contrast.

22. horizontal

Definition: The linear or temporal aspect of music (melody, voice leading).

Explanation: Horizontal movement is about motion through time—how notes and chords unfold.

Teaching Note: Use musical notation to trace lines horizontally across a score.

23. vertical

Definition: The simultaneous or harmonic aspect of music.

Explanation: Vertical structures are formed when multiple notes sound together.

Teaching Note: Stack notes on staff paper or keyboard to show how chords arise vertically.

24. tension

Definition: A sense of instability or expectation in music.

Explanation: Often produced by dissonance or unresolved harmony.

Teaching Note: Play unresolved chords to let students feel tension. Then resolve to illustrate the contrast.

25. resolution

Definition: The movement from tension to stability.

Explanation: Resolution satisfies musical expectation and often closes a phrase or cadence.

Teaching Note: Demonstrate V–I cadences to show tension and release in action.

26. consonance

Definition: Intervals or chords that sound stable or pleasant.

Explanation: These create moments of rest or closure.

Teaching Note: Contrast consonant and dissonant intervals for ear training.

27. dissonance

Definition: Intervals or chords that sound unstable or tense.

Explanation: Used to create contrast, motion, and interest in music.

Teaching Note: Show how dissonances resolve in familiar music (e.g., suspensions).

28. counterpoint

Definition: The technique of combining independent melodic lines.

Explanation: A formalized approach to voice leading where lines retain individuality while forming coherent harmony.

Teaching Note: Start with simple two-voice counterpoint exercises.

29. idiom

Definition: A characteristic style or practice of a musical tradition.

Explanation: Each idiom has its own expectations about melody, harmony, rhythm, and form.

Teaching Note: Compare idioms (e.g., Baroque vs. jazz) to illustrate stylistic differences in voice leading.

30. jazz

Definition: A musical tradition with unique practices of harmony, rhythm, and improvisation.

Explanation: Often features extended chords, voice-led progressions, and modal structures.

Teaching Note: Analyze jazz standards to show how voice leading operates differently from classical idioms.

31. intuition

Definition: A non-verbal, internalized understanding of musical structure.

Explanation: Arises through listening, playing, and experience rather than formal study.

Teaching Note: Encourage students to trust their ears while also seeking clarity through theoretical grounding.