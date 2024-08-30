Note: ChatGPT was used as a research assistant and ghostwriter for this essay since I know little about the epic music genre, other than I occasionally hear it and generally enjoy it. I also used ChatGPT to supplement my experience with UDIO, but it seemingly has little information on the tool. So, caveat lector .

Introduction

Epic music, known for its grandeur and emotionally powerful compositions, often serves as the backdrop for dramatic scenes in films, games, and other media (Ashbourn, 2021). However, epic music is also listened to and composed in its own right, without reference to external media. The goal of this essay is to explore the characteristics of epic music, its structural elements, and how these can be translated into prompts for the UDIO music AI to produce an epic piece that remains stylistically consistent with the genre. This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghostwriting of ChatGPT 4.0. No LLMAI were harmed in the process, although I felt inclined to threaten ChatGPT from time to time.

Overview of Music AI: UDIO, SUNO, and More

As technology advances, so too does the realm of music creation. Music AI tools like UDIO and SUNO represent a new frontier in music production, where artificial intelligence can assist in creating complex compositions, from generating melodies to arranging full orchestral pieces (Ashbourn, 2021). These tools can produce music that rivals or complements traditional compositions, and they offer a new way to explore and create music, whether you're a seasoned musician or a complete novice.

UDIO: A cutting-edge music AI designed to generate entire compositions based on user prompts. It can create anything from epic orchestral scores to more minimalist electronic pieces, depending on the input provided. UDIO’s capabilities extend to vocals, backing tracks, and intricate instrumentation, making it a versatile tool for both experimental and professional use (Ashbourn, 2021).

SUNO: Another music AI tool that emphasizes user-friendly music creation. SUNO can assist in generating background scores, looping sections, and even entire tracks with a focus on a variety of genres. While it might not be as feature-rich as UDIO, SUNO offers a more accessible entry point into AI-generated music (Ashbourn, 2021).

Other Music AI: Numerous other AI platforms are emerging, each with its unique strengths and weaknesses. Tools like Amper Music, AIVA, and Jukedeck have also made waves in the music industry, showing that AI-generated music is not just a novelty but a viable tool for composers, filmmakers, game developers, and more (Ashbourn, 2021; arXiv, 2021).

For those unfamiliar with electronic music, it can be surprising just how good AI-generated music can sound. Many are amazed when they hear the quality and complexity that these AI tools can produce (Ashbourn, 2021). Whether for creating ambient soundscapes, epic orchestral scores, or intricate electronic tracks, music AI is opening new doors for creativity and innovation.

Characteristics of Epic Music

Epic music is a genre defined by its dramatic and grandiose sound, often used to evoke powerful emotions and underscore significant moments in media such as films, trailers, and video games (Zimmer, 2010). Yet, it also has a standalone presence, enjoyed by audiences who appreciate its intensity and emotional depth. The genre is characterized by its orchestral arrangements, intense crescendos, and often heroic or tragic themes (Shore, 2001). Key elements of epic music include:

Orchestration: Epic music typically involves a full orchestra, including strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion, often accompanied by choirs and sometimes solo vocalists (Shore, 2001).

Dynamics and Crescendos: The use of dynamic contrasts, with soft, delicate passages building up to powerful, loud climaxes, is a hallmark of the genre (Jones, 1992).

Harmony and Melody: Epic music often employs rich, complex harmonies and memorable melodies that are designed to linger in the listener's mind (Zimmer, 2000).

Rhythm and Tempo: The rhythm in epic music can vary widely, from slow, ponderous sections to fast, driving beats. Tempo changes are often used to heighten the emotional impact (Shore, 2001).

Themes: Common themes in epic music include heroism, adventure, tragedy, and triumph. These are often conveyed through the music's dramatic and emotive nature (Zimmer, 2010).

Epic Music as a Standalone Genre

While epic music is closely associated with film scores, it has grown into a genre that exists independently of visual media. Many composers create epic music specifically for listening, without any accompanying film or game. This genre has a dedicated audience that seeks out the intense emotional experiences that epic music offers. Albums like Immediate Music’s Trailerhead or Two Steps from Hell’s Invincible have become popular within this community, showcasing how epic music can stand on its own (Bergersen & Phoenix, 2010).

Popular Standalone Epic Music Albums and Artists

Two Steps from Hell: Founded by composers Thomas Bergersen and Nick Phoenix, this group has produced numerous albums that are staples in the epic music genre. Their album Invincible is particularly well-known and has been used in various contexts beyond trailers, demonstrating the standalone appeal of epic music (Bergersen & Phoenix, 2010).

Audiomachine: Another significant name in the epic music world, Audiomachine’s albums like Chronicles and Tree of Life have garnered attention for their powerful orchestral arrangements and emotive melodies. These works are often featured in media but are also enjoyed independently by listeners (Audiomachine, n.d.).

Epic Score: This composer collective specializes in high-energy, orchestral music that is designed to evoke strong emotions. Their music is frequently used in trailers and advertisements but has a strong following of listeners who appreciate epic music as its own genre (Epic Music World, 2023).

Notable Composers and Works

Epic music has been a significant part of many famous film scores, composed by some of the most respected names in the industry.

Hans Zimmer: A prolific composer known for his work on films such as Gladiator, Inception, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar, Zimmer's compositions are often synonymous with the epic music genre. His ability to blend traditional orchestral elements with electronic music has set a new standard in cinematic scoring (Zimmer, 2010). For example, the "Time" track from Inception plays a crucial role in the film's climax, heightening the emotional intensity of the scene (Zimmer, 2010).

Trevor Jones: Known for his score for The Last of the Mohicans, particularly the piece The Gael, which has become iconic in its own right, often recognized for its soaring melodies and emotional depth (Jones, 1992). The piece underpins the film's final scenes, adding to the sense of urgency and tragedy (Jones, 1992).

Howard Shore: The composer behind the epic scores of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Shore's music is a defining example of how epic music can evoke the vastness and grandeur of an imagined world (Shore, 2001). The "Bridge of Khazad-dûm" piece from The Fellowship of the Ring is a perfect example of how music can drive the narrative, enhancing the tension and peril as the characters face their greatest challenge (Shore, 2001).

Epic music is not confined to cinema. Composers create epic music for its own sake, catering to a dedicated audience. This music often finds a place in playlists for workouts, creative work, and as a means of personal inspiration (Epic Music World, 2023). The audience for epic music overlaps somewhat with that of symphonies and electronic music, though it occupies its own distinct space within the musical landscape (Audiomachine, n.d.).

Structure and Movements in Epic Music

Epic music compositions are typically structured in several movements, each serving a different purpose in the overall narrative or emotional arc. Below is a discussion of the characteristic movements in epic music and their typical attributes:

Movement 1: Introduction

Purpose: The introduction sets the tone for the entire piece, often establishing the main themes and motifs that will be developed throughout (Shore, 2001).

Characteristics: This movement is generally slow, grand, and majestic, with a focus on establishing the primary melodic and harmonic material (Jones, 1992).

Orchestration: Full orchestra, often with a strong emphasis on strings and brass, with the possibility of choral elements to create an ethereal or awe-inspiring atmosphere (Shore, 2001).

Movement 2: Rising Action

Purpose: The rising action builds intensity and momentum, leading toward the climax of the piece (Zimmer, 2010).

Characteristics: This movement often features a moderate to fast tempo, with increasing rhythmic complexity and harmonic tension (Shore, 2001).

Orchestration: The orchestration may introduce more percussive elements and dynamic contrasts to heighten the sense of urgency and anticipation (Zimmer, 2010).

Movement 3: Climax

**Purpose:**Continuing from where I left off:

Movement 3: Climax

Purpose: The climax is the emotional and dramatic peak of the composition, where the tension that has been building is finally released (Shore, 2001).

Characteristics: This movement is typically fast-paced, with complex harmonies, driving rhythms, and powerful orchestration. It often features the most intense dynamics and the fullest orchestral textures, creating a sense of urgency and climax in the narrative (Zimmer, 2010; Shore, 2001).

Orchestration: The full orchestra is employed at its most powerful, with all sections contributing to the dramatic intensity. Choirs are often used to amplify the emotional impact, adding layers of vocal harmony that enhance the sense of grandeur and scale (Shore, 2001).

Movement 4: Resolution

Purpose: The resolution brings the piece to a satisfying conclusion, often resolving the tensions established earlier in the composition (Shore, 2001).

Characteristics: The tempo may slow down, and the harmonies often resolve into a major key, providing a sense of closure and finality. This movement often has a reflective or triumphant tone, depending on the narrative arc (Jones, 1992).

Orchestration: The orchestration may return to the themes introduced in the introduction, often with a more subdued or reflective treatment. The use of strings and woodwinds may be emphasized to create a softer, more contemplative atmosphere (Shore, 2001).

Technical Details of Epic Music Composition

Understanding the technical aspects of epic music composition can provide deeper insights into what makes this genre so powerful:

Chord Progressions: Epic music often relies on powerful chord progressions that build tension and release, such as the use of the IV-V-I progression to create a sense of resolution or the use of diminished chords to add tension (Ashbourn, 2021).

Orchestration Techniques: Layering different sections of the orchestra, such as strings, brass, and percussion, can create a rich, full sound that is characteristic of epic music. Composers may also use techniques like doubling (having multiple instruments play the same line) to enhance the power and depth of a passage (Zimmer, 2010).

Rhythmic Patterns: Rhythmic complexity is often used to add energy and drive to epic music. Syncopation (placing emphasis on normally weak beats) and polyrhythms (using two or more conflicting rhythms simultaneously) are common techniques that can create a sense of urgency or tension (Shore, 2001).

Vocals in Epic Music

Vocals in epic music can be both individual and choral. They may serve as a powerful addition to the instrumental arrangement, though the lyrics are often unclear or delivered in a way that prioritizes emotional impact over intelligibility (Epic Music World, 2023). Sometimes, the lyrics might be in invented languages or foreign languages, which are used to enhance the mystical or otherworldly feel of the piece (Epic Music World, 2023). The inclusion of vocals can amplify the emotional intensity, adding layers of depth to the music's narrative.

Use of Vocals in Epic Music

Individual Vocals: Solo vocals can introduce a personal, human element to epic music. Whether clear or intentionally obscured, the voice can serve as a focal point within the broader orchestration, providing a narrative thread or emotional anchor (Epic Music World, 2023).

Choral Elements: Choirs are frequently used in epic music to convey a sense of scale and grandeur. The human voice, multiplied and harmonized, can evoke feelings of awe, reverence, or overwhelming power (Shore, 2001).

Linguistic Choices: The choice of language or the use of non-linguistic vocalizations (such as chants or vocalizations without clear words) can significantly affect the mood of the piece. For instance, a choir singing in Latin might evoke a sense of the ancient and sacred, while invented languages could create an otherworldly atmosphere (Epic Music World, 2023).

Current State of UDIO: Amazing but Frustrating

In its current paid release version, UDIO is both an amazing and frustrating tool. It generates great vocals and backing tracks, but it is quite inconsistent. Like all AI, it responds to prompts in a somewhat random fashion, leading to varying results. While the latest release has improved in terms of the initial length of a new piece, subsequent sections need to be appended in 30-second increments. This method maintains some stylistic consistency but sometimes veers off into stylistic deviations, occasionally ignoring the provided lyrics (Ashbourn, 2021).

UDIO will create lyrics by default, though this can be changed to instrumental. It will occasionally create lyrics, write them out, and ignore them. Sometimes the vocals are unintelligible, sometimes very clear, and sometimes gibberish. You can feed in your own lyrics, which are sometimes ignored, sometimes clear, sometimes gibberish, and sometimes faithful or not to the original text. You may get the type of vocalist specified, or you may not. You may get a duet, or you may get a choir. The process is very random (Ashbourn, 2021).

Issues with Changing Vocalists in UDIO

Challenges: UDIO struggles with changing vocalists for different sections of a composition. When attempting to create different runs for different voices, the prompt's limitations become evident (Ashbourn, 2021).

Inconsistent Results: Running a new creation session often results in a composition with a completely different style, vocalist, key, and other musical dimensions. This inconsistency makes it difficult to combine sections into a cohesive piece using UDIO alone (Ashbourn, 2021).

Failed Integration: Attempting to integrate these sections in another application usually fails due to mismatched keys and overall stylistic inconsistencies (Ashbourn, 2021).

Structure of the Prompt for UDIO

To guide UDIO in creating epic music, prompts should be carefully structured to reflect the elements characteristic of the genre. Each prompt should consist of terms and phrases that describe the movement's musical attributes. Here is how the prompts should be structured:

Start with the keyword [epic]: This sets the tone for the composition (Ashbourn, 2021).

Follow with musical characteristics: [tempo: moderate to fast] [key: minor, with modulations] [harmonic complexity: high] [rhythmic complexity: variable, syncopated]

Instrumentation: [instrumentation: full orchestra] [sections: strings, brass, percussion]



Epic Music Movements and Prompts for UDIO

Based on the characteristic movements in epic music, here are prompts for each movement that can be used to guide UDIO in creating a composition that aligns with the genre:

Movement 1: Introduction

Prompt:

[epic], [tempo: slow], [key: minor], [harmonic complexity: moderate], [rhythmic complexity: steady], [instrumentation: full orchestra], [sections: strings], [sections: brass], [sections: percussion], [sections: choir]

Movement 2: Rising Action

Prompt:

[epic], [tempo: moderate to fast], [key: minor with modulations], [harmonic complexity: high], [rhythmic complexity: syncopated], [instrumentation: full orchestra], [sections: strings], [sections: brass], [sections: percussion]

Movement 3: Climax

Prompt:

[epic], [tempo: fast], [key: minor with key changes], [harmonic complexity: very high], [rhythmic complexity: dynamic and syncopated], [instrumentation: full orchestra], [sections: strings], [sections: brass], [sections: percussion], [sections: choir]

Movement 4: Resolution

Prompt:

[epic], [tempo: moderate], [key: minor resolving to major], [harmonic complexity: moderate to high], [rhythmic complexity: steady with some syncopation], [instrumentation: full orchestra], [sections: strings], [sections: brass], [sections: percussion], [sections: choir]

Audience Overlap and Genre Influence

The audience for epic music, while distinct, shares some overlap with those who enjoy symphonic and electronic music. These genres often influence one another, with epic music borrowing elements from classical symphonies and electronic music adopting the grandiose, emotive qualities of epic compositions (Ashbourn, 2021). This cross-genre influence can attract listeners who appreciate the dramatic and emotional aspects of music, whether in a symphony hall, a movie theater, or through their headphones (Ashbourn, 2021).

Conclusion

This essay has detailed the process and challenges of using UDIO to create epic music. By understanding the characteristics and structure of epic music, users can better navigate the quirks and inconsistencies of UDIO to produce compositions that resonate with the epic genre. The exploration highlights both the potential and limitations of AI-generated music, particularly when working with a tool as powerful and unpredictable as UDIO.

