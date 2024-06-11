Note: I had one version with a good musical vibe, but it was ruined by some annoying invented sounds between verses. Punk-like scat singing I guess. There are several definitions for scat by the way. I trashed that punk-like version.

UDIO Does “Gold Makes the Rules”

Note: I took another crack at it. This one has more of a rock vibe and is arguably more musical. I did some inexpert cut and paste. There are a couple of rough transitions. UDIO messes up on lyrics and I have not found out a way that works to fix such errors easily.

UDIO Does “Gold Makes the Rules” Another Version

Lyrics Entered into UDIO Music AI