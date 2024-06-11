Gold Makes the Rules with UDIO AI
Some old lyrics, political sentiment from a conspiracy factist. Musical worth? Just about nil, but tastes do differ. Quality of the lyrics? Mostly doggerel I guess. That's for you to decide.
Note: I had one version with a good musical vibe, but it was ruined by some annoying invented sounds between verses. Punk-like scat singing I guess. There are several definitions for scat1 by the way. I trashed that punk-like version.
UDIO Does “Gold Makes the Rules”
Note: I took another crack at it. This one has more of a rock vibe and is arguably more musical. I did some inexpert cut and paste. There are a couple of rough transitions. UDIO messes up on lyrics and I have not found out a way that works to fix such errors easily.
UDIO Does “Gold Makes the Rules” Another Version
Lyrics Entered into UDIO Music AI
Gold Makes the Rules (Barbecue the Rich) 2009 [Chorus] Politicians are bought With the media as tools And the bankers get richer While gold makes the rules [Verse 1] The CIA and Wall Street They’re one and the same It is a door that revolves I’ve heard people claim [Verse 2] Gatekeepers to the left of me False flags to the right Assassins and moles They avoid the day light [Verse 3] There’s subversive thought They won’t teach you in schools It’s that rich men get richer And play us for fools [Verse 4] They’ll tell us a big lie Then they’ll tell two or three People won’t question What they hear on TV [Verse 5] There are shills There are mockingbirds Lies on the Net If you don’t see it now You’re not awake yet [Verse 6] The CEOs are fierce And the generals so rough Collateral damage Shit happens, that’s tough [Verse 7] Depleted uranium, Phosphorus too With guided munitions Will cut me and you [Chorus] Politicians are bought With the media as tools And the bankers get richer While gold makes the rules [Verse 8] We’re preserving our freedom And will save yours too We’ll blow-up a pipeline It the correct thing to do. [Coda] Politicians are bought Politicians are sold And the deep state gets richer Make the rules with their gold
The term "scat" can refer to different concepts depending on the context:
Scat Singing: In music, particularly jazz, scat singing is a vocal improvisation technique using nonsensical syllables and sounds instead of words, often to mimic the sounds of musical instruments.
Animal Droppings: In biology and ecology, "scat" refers to the fecal matter of animals. Studying scat can provide valuable information about the diet, health, and habits of wildlife.
Exclamation: Informally, "scat" is an interjection used to shoo away animals or people, especially cats.
Each definition is context-dependent, with the most appropriate meaning clear from the surrounding information.